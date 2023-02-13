W Nicholas Howley Sells 10,000 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Stock

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) Director W Nicholas Howley sold 10,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.91, for a total value of $7,539,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $16,245,252.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

W Nicholas Howley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 17th, W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.24, for a total value of $4,454,060.00.

On Thursday, December 15th, W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.35, for a total value of $4,032,275.00.

On Tuesday, November 15th, W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.35, for a total value of $4,032,275.00.

TransDigm Group Stock Down 0.4 %

TDG traded down $2.56 on Monday, hitting $727.91. The company had a trading volume of 24,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,973. The company has a market cap of $39.74 billion, a PE ratio of 49.39, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.38. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $499.63 and a 12-month high of $766.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $660.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $618.52.

Institutional Trading of TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The aerospace company reported $4.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 16.53% and a negative return on equity of 30.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 20.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 34.5% during the second quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 1,887.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 139,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $74,651,000 after buying an additional 132,100 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 148.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 541 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 2.8% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 23,944 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,563,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on TDG shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $765.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $767.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $710.00 to $810.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TransDigm Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $750.42.

About TransDigm Group

(Get Rating)

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

Featured Articles

