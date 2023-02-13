Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target Raised to $136.00

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $119.00 to $136.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the entertainment giant’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Huber Research initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $129.50.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of DIS opened at $108.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $197.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.56 and a 200 day moving average of $102.06. Walt Disney has a twelve month low of $84.07 and a twelve month high of $156.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $1,783,110.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,267,493.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $1,783,110.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,267,493.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at $17,902,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,782 shares of company stock worth $6,091,313. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Walt Disney

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 805.9% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Stories

