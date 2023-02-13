Wanchain (WAN) Trading 9.6% Lower Over Last Week

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 13th. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $38.36 million and approximately $892,291.86 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000901 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 9.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00080187 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00059910 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000338 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00009949 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001118 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00024735 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003897 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 27.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000157 BTC.

About Wanchain

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 195,985,241 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.