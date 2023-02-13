Watches of Switzerland Group’s (WOSG) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Watches of Switzerland Group (LON:WOSG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

Separately, Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,225 ($14.73) price objective on shares of Watches of Switzerland Group in a research report on Thursday, December 15th.

Watches of Switzerland Group Price Performance

WOSG stock opened at GBX 844.38 ($10.15) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 916.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 869.21. Watches of Switzerland Group has a 12-month low of GBX 632.50 ($7.60) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,380 ($16.59). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,013.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.10.

Watches of Switzerland Group Company Profile

Watches of Switzerland Group PLC operates as a retailer of luxury watches. The company offers luxury watches and jewelry; fashion and classic watches and jewelry; and gifts, as well as provides servicing, repairs, and insurance services for fashion and classic watches and jewelry. It operates 131 showrooms in the United Kingdom and 40 showrooms in the United States, as well as through seven transactional websites under the Goldsmiths, Mappin & Webb, Watches of Switzerland, Mayors Jewelers, and Betteridge brands.

