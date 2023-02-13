Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Shares Purchased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) by 70.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 492,861 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 203,383 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.46% of Wayfair worth $16,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of W. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Wayfair by 24.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Wayfair by 186.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Wayfair by 29.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on W. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Wayfair from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wayfair to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Friday, January 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $110.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wayfair currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.93.

In other news, insider Steve Oblak sold 3,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $120,099.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 172,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,885,115.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Wayfair news, insider Steve Oblak sold 3,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $120,099.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 172,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,885,115.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 1,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.70, for a total value of $73,365.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 68,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,707,341.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,712 shares of company stock worth $1,930,513. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:W opened at $52.16 on Monday. Wayfair Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.11 and a 1 year high of $150.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.19.

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through product sales in international sites.

