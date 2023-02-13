Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Kellogg (K)

Kellogg (NYSE: K) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 2/10/2023 – Kellogg had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $72.00 to $71.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 2/9/2023 – Kellogg was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.
- 2/7/2023 – Kellogg was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 1/30/2023 – Kellogg was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 1/30/2023 – Kellogg had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $74.00 to $72.00.
- 12/20/2022 – Kellogg had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $72.00 to $74.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
Shares of K stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $68.38. 1,909,319 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,179,634. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $59.54 and a 1 year high of $77.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $23.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.42.
Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. Kellogg had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 6.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,647,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,881,000 after buying an additional 853,500 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 1,923.8% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 716,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,894,000 after buying an additional 680,888 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,353,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,981,000 after buying an additional 646,828 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,696,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,753,000 after buying an additional 369,620 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 925,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,011,000 after buying an additional 356,975 shares during the period. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).
