Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Yum! Brands (YUM)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Yum! Brands (NYSE: YUM):

2/9/2023 – Yum! Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $137.00 to $142.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/9/2023 – Yum! Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $135.00 to $141.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/9/2023 – Yum! Brands had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $137.00 to $140.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/9/2023 – Yum! Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $128.00 to $136.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/9/2023 – Yum! Brands was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/9/2023 – Yum! Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $168.00 to $170.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/8/2023 – Yum! Brands had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $155.00 price target on the stock.

2/1/2023 – Yum! Brands was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/23/2023 – Yum! Brands is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock.

1/20/2023 – Yum! Brands was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/18/2023 – Yum! Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $155.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/18/2023 – Yum! Brands had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $122.00 to $130.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/16/2022 – Yum! Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $128.00 to $132.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Yum! Brands Trading Up 1.0 %

YUM stock traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $132.68. 109,509 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,536,131. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.96 and a 12-month high of $133.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $129.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.93.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 19.37%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 21st. This is a positive change from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 4,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total value of $547,366.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,715 shares in the company, valued at $4,076,011.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yum! Brands

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 127.7% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

