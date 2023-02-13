Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Yum! Brands (YUM)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Yum! Brands (NYSE: YUM):
- 2/9/2023 – Yum! Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $137.00 to $142.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 2/9/2023 – Yum! Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $135.00 to $141.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 2/9/2023 – Yum! Brands had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $137.00 to $140.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 2/9/2023 – Yum! Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $128.00 to $136.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 2/9/2023 – Yum! Brands was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 2/9/2023 – Yum! Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $168.00 to $170.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/8/2023 – Yum! Brands had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $155.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/1/2023 – Yum! Brands was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 1/23/2023 – Yum! Brands is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/20/2023 – Yum! Brands was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 1/18/2023 – Yum! Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $155.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/18/2023 – Yum! Brands had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $122.00 to $130.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 12/16/2022 – Yum! Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $128.00 to $132.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
Yum! Brands Trading Up 1.0 %
YUM stock traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $132.68. 109,509 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,536,131. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.96 and a 12-month high of $133.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $129.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.93.
Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 19.37%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Yum! Brands Increases Dividend
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 4,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total value of $547,366.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,715 shares in the company, valued at $4,076,011.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yum! Brands
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 127.7% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.
