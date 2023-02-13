Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE: TMO) recently:

2/2/2023 – Thermo Fisher Scientific had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $613.00 to $670.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/2/2023 – Thermo Fisher Scientific had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $630.00 to $660.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/2/2023 – Thermo Fisher Scientific had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $620.00 to $630.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/2/2023 – Thermo Fisher Scientific had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $690.00 to $711.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/2/2023 – Thermo Fisher Scientific had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $650.00 to $700.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/2/2023 – Thermo Fisher Scientific had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $710.00 to $693.00.

1/24/2023 – Thermo Fisher Scientific had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $570.00 to $630.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/6/2023 – Thermo Fisher Scientific had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $555.00 to $620.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/3/2023 – Thermo Fisher Scientific had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $525.00 to $505.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

TMO traded up $3.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $575.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 993,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,708,345. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $475.77 and a one year high of $618.35. The firm has a market cap of $225.51 billion, a PE ratio of 32.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $564.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $550.55.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.39, for a total value of $112,278.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,600.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.39, for a total transaction of $112,278.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,600.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.18, for a total transaction of $11,383,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,256,311.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 26,175 shares of company stock valued at $14,950,217 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 410.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

