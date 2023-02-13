Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Price Target to $65.00

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $71.00 to $65.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BKH. Bank of America downgraded Black Hills from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $79.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Scotiabank cut Black Hills from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised Black Hills from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, December 17th. Finally, Mizuho cut Black Hills from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $71.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Black Hills has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.29.

Get Black Hills alerts:

Black Hills Price Performance

Shares of BKH stock opened at $64.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Black Hills has a twelve month low of $59.08 and a twelve month high of $80.95. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.92.

Black Hills Dividend Announcement

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $791.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.67 million. Black Hills had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 8.67%. Black Hills’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Black Hills will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.66%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Black Hills

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKH. State Street Corp grew its stake in Black Hills by 16.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,059,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $466,684,000 after purchasing an additional 838,590 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in Black Hills during the first quarter worth approximately $45,758,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Black Hills by 341.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 530,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,582,000 after acquiring an additional 409,955 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Black Hills by 14.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,502,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,085,000 after acquiring an additional 318,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Black Hills in the third quarter worth approximately $20,003,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

About Black Hills

(Get Rating)

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana. The Gas segment conducts natural utility operations through its Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, and Wyoming subsidiaries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.