Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) Short Interest Up 17.9% in January

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, an increase of 17.9% from the January 15th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Western Asset Premier Bond Fund

In other news, Director Ronald L. Olson sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total value of $201,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ronald L. Olson purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.19 per share, with a total value of $223,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald L. Olson sold 18,000 shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total value of $201,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional Trading of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WEA. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 150.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 144,073 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 86,492 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 392.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 108,219 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 86,250 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,392,510 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,816,000 after purchasing an additional 233,361 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 152,183 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after buying an additional 8,160 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 138,138 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Stock Down 1.0 %

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:WEA traded down $0.12 on Monday, hitting $11.36. The stock had a trading volume of 8,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,905. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.66. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has a twelve month low of $9.54 and a twelve month high of $12.62.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.066 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.97%.

About Western Asset Premier Bond Fund

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

