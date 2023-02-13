WH Smith PLC (OTCMKTS:WHTPF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

WH Smith PLC (OTCMKTS:WHTPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,300 shares, a drop of 42.5% from the January 15th total of 40,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WHTPF shares. Barclays decreased their price target on WH Smith from GBX 2,180 ($26.46) to GBX 1,975 ($23.97) in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on WH Smith from GBX 1,840 ($22.34) to GBX 1,390 ($16.87) in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on WH Smith from GBX 1,930 ($23.43) to GBX 1,900 ($23.06) in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Get WH Smith alerts:

WH Smith Stock Performance

WHTPF stock remained flat at $12.38 during trading hours on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.45 and a 200-day moving average of $16.46. WH Smith has a 1 year low of $12.38 and a 1 year high of $15.76.

WH Smith Company Profile

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2021, it operated 1, 166 units primarily in airports, hospitals, railway stations, motorway service areas, and workplaces.

Featured Stories

