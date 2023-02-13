WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $51.16

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $51.16 and last traded at $51.04, with a volume of 88994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on WSC. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. William Blair began coverage on WillScot Mobile Mini in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.05. The company has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About WillScot Mobile Mini

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 192.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 12,557 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 220,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,618,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 1st quarter worth approximately $633,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 119,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,681,000 after buying an additional 4,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.