WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $51.16

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $51.16 and last traded at $51.04, with a volume of 88994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.67.
Several research firms recently commented on WSC. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. William Blair began coverage on WillScot Mobile Mini in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.05. The company has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.54.
WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.
