WINTON GROUP Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 679.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,541 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $5,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Republic Services by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RSG. BMO Capital Markets lowered Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $152.00 to $148.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Republic Services from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. UBS Group lowered Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Republic Services from $143.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Republic Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.63.

RSG stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $127.69. 60,564 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,581,182. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.95. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.57 and a 1-year high of $149.17. The company has a market cap of $40.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.23%.

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

