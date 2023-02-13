WINTON GROUP Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its stake in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,063 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.07% of FTI Consulting worth $4,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 1.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 5,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 0.8% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 10,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in FTI Consulting by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in FTI Consulting by 12.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on FTI Consulting in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $167.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of FTI Consulting stock traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $163.25. The company had a trading volume of 3,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,500. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.36 and a 52-week high of $190.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $160.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.75. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15.

In related news, insider Paul Alderman Linton sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.24, for a total transaction of $172,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,243,725.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Paul Alderman Linton sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.24, for a total transaction of $172,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,056 shares in the company, valued at $7,243,725.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Vernon James Ellis sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total transaction of $257,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,974,286.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

