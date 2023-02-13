WINTON GROUP Ltd Grows Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,849 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $4,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 15,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.2% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Eric Benevich sold 980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.12, for a total transaction of $102,037.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,381 shares in the company, valued at $3,579,749.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Eric Benevich sold 980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.12, for a total transaction of $102,037.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,381 shares in the company, valued at $3,579,749.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.86, for a total value of $3,565,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,978,037.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 119,749 shares of company stock worth $14,001,823. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NBIX has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $132.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $136.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wedbush raised their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $133.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX traded down $0.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $102.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 966,655. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.25 and a fifty-two week high of $129.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.27. The company has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 67.44 and a beta of 0.49.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 10.38%. The business had revenue of $412.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

