WINTON GROUP Ltd Increases Stock Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 125.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the quarter. AutoZone comprises 0.5% of WINTON GROUP Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $6,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 142.9% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZO has been the topic of several recent research reports. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,792.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Guggenheim raised shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,735.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,260.00 to $2,540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2,663.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,601.71.

AutoZone stock traded up $8.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2,521.71. The stock had a trading volume of 3,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,897. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.73. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,703.32 and a 12-month high of $2,610.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2,418.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,338.54.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $27.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.15 by $2.30. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 69.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $25.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 124.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 138 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,441.21, for a total value of $336,886.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,764 shares in the company, valued at $9,188,714.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,441.21, for a total transaction of $336,886.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,764 shares in the company, valued at $9,188,714.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,431.95, for a total transaction of $9,241,410.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,053,658.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,786 shares of company stock worth $19,016,045 over the last three months. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

