WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases Shares of 34,503 Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 34,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,662,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 36.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 10.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 39.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,641,000 after buying an additional 3,328 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 34.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,661,000 after buying an additional 10,473 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 6.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 133,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,661,000 after acquiring an additional 7,734 shares in the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WCN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $163.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $157.00 to $152.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $154.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.50.

Waste Connections Price Performance

Waste Connections Profile

NYSE:WCN traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $135.79. 48,831 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 943,191. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $133.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.60. The company has a market cap of $34.93 billion, a PE ratio of 43.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.67. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.50 and a 12-month high of $148.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. It offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.

