WINTON GROUP Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 1,055.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,007 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 38,371 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in First Solar were worth $5,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FSLR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Solar by 197.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,336,038 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $111,880,000 after buying an additional 887,443 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in First Solar by 74.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 931,000 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $77,962,000 after purchasing an additional 397,100 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in First Solar by 63.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 639,154 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $84,541,000 after purchasing an additional 248,209 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in First Solar by 13.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,773,414 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $120,822,000 after purchasing an additional 208,322 shares during the period. Finally, PointState Capital LP purchased a new stake in First Solar during the first quarter worth about $14,644,000. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FSLR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on First Solar from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Cowen boosted their price objective on First Solar from $167.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on First Solar from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on First Solar to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $196.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, First Solar has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.88.

NASDAQ:FSLR traded up $2.77 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $166.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,098,224. The business’s 50-day moving average is $162.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.77. The company has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a PE ratio of 185.66 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 4.09. First Solar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.60 and a 52-week high of $185.28.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and the distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

