WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 8,252 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,252 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MRK traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $108.55. The company had a trading volume of 551,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,689,074. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.04. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.88 and a fifty-two week high of $115.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.66 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MRK shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.71.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total value of $462,453.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,159,575. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total transaction of $462,453.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,159,575. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total transaction of $9,431,686.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,312,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 93,430 shares of company stock valued at $10,429,139. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

