W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Shares Down 3.9%

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 3.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.85 and last traded at $5.94. Approximately 618,087 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 2,619,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on W&T Offshore in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.10 price objective for the company.

Get W&T Offshore alerts:

W&T Offshore Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $856.10 million, a P/E ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

W&T Offshore Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,041 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in W&T Offshore by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in W&T Offshore by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. grew its holdings in W&T Offshore by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 9,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in W&T Offshore by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. 51.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

W&T Offshore, Inc engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for W&T Offshore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W&T Offshore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.