W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Shares Down 3.9%

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 3.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.85 and last traded at $5.94. Approximately 618,087 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 2,619,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.18.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on W&T Offshore in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.10 price objective for the company.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $856.10 million, a P/E ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.99.
W&T Offshore, Inc engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
