XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) vs. AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Critical Review

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) and AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares XPEL and AZZ’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get XPEL alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XPEL $315.64 million 6.60 $31.57 million $1.41 53.54 AZZ $1.49 billion 0.66 $84.02 million ($1.05) -37.73

AZZ has higher revenue and earnings than XPEL. AZZ is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than XPEL, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XPEL 0 0 1 0 3.00 AZZ 0 1 1 0 2.50

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for XPEL and AZZ, as provided by MarketBeat.

XPEL currently has a consensus target price of $89.00, suggesting a potential upside of 17.90%. AZZ has a consensus target price of $48.50, suggesting a potential upside of 22.41%. Given AZZ’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AZZ is more favorable than XPEL.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

59.5% of XPEL shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.5% of AZZ shares are held by institutional investors. 22.6% of XPEL shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of AZZ shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares XPEL and AZZ’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XPEL 12.43% 40.61% 22.06% AZZ -2.46% 15.04% 5.30%

Volatility and Risk

XPEL has a beta of 1.89, indicating that its share price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AZZ has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

XPEL beats AZZ on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About XPEL

(Get Rating)

XPEL, Inc. engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

About AZZ

(Get Rating)

AZZ Inc. engages in the provision of hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions to a broad range of end-markets. It operates through the following segments: AZZ Metal Coatings, AZZ Precoat Metals, and AZZ Infrastructure Solutions. The AZZ Metal Coatings segment provides hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing and plating, and other metal coating applications to the steel fabrication and other industries through facilities located throughout the United States and Canada. The AZZ Precoat Metals segment consists of aesthetic and corrosion protective coatings and related value-added services for steel and aluminum coil, primarily serving the construction, appliance, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC), container, transportation and other end markets in the United States. The AZZ Infrastructure Solutions segment consists of the company’s investment in and equity in earnings of the AIS JV, which provides specialized products and services designed to support primarily industrial and electrical applications. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for XPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.