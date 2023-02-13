XYO (XYO) Reaches Market Cap of $78.31 Million

XYO (XYO) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 13th. XYO has a market cap of $78.31 million and approximately $892,045.11 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XYO token can currently be bought for $0.0061 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, XYO has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XYO Profile

XYO (XYO) is a token. Its launch date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 tokens. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. The official website for XYO is xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

XYO Token Trading

