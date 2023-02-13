Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) Trading Up 4%

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.98 and last traded at $4.98. Approximately 27,963 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 235,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.79.

Yalla Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $742.78 million, a P/E ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.91.

Get Yalla Group alerts:

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Yalla Group had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 21.82%. The company had revenue of $80.06 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yalla Group

About Yalla Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Yalla Group by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 2,903 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yalla Group by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,195 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Yalla Group by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 63,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 5,036 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yalla Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yalla Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 4.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. Its platform offers group chatting and games services; and sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. The company was formerly known as FYXTech Corporation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Yalla Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yalla Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.