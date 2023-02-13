Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) Trading Up 4%

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.98 and last traded at $4.98. Approximately 27,963 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 235,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.79.
Yalla Group Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $742.78 million, a P/E ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.91.
Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Yalla Group had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 21.82%. The company had revenue of $80.06 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yalla Group
About Yalla Group
Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. Its platform offers group chatting and games services; and sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. The company was formerly known as FYXTech Corporation.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Yalla Group (YALA)
- Checkpoint Software Helps Cyber Security Stocks Bottom
- Under Armour Stock, Gap and Crap, Here’s Why
- Is Chevron Positioned To Take Energy Sector Leadership?
- What Does the Consumer Price Index Measure?
- Bullish Sentiment Builds In Mullen Automotive
Receive News & Ratings for Yalla Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yalla Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.