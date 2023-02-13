Ycg LLC Lowers Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Ycg LLC lessened its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 2.0% of Ycg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Ycg LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $16,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.0% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.2% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.7% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at about $3,073,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.0% during the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,438,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,785,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total value of $61,691.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,328.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,438,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of PG stock traded up $1.98 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $140.24. 1,317,618 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,075,428. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.68. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $122.18 and a 12-month high of $164.90. The stock has a market cap of $330.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The firm had revenue of $20.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on PG. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Barclays cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $149.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.00.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

