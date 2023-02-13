Ycg LLC Raises Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Ycg LLC increased its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 310,515 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. NIKE makes up about 3.1% of Ycg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Ycg LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $25,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the first quarter worth $2,839,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 138.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 6,518 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 13.3% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the first quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 9.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $58,392,000 after buying an additional 38,903 shares during the period. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In related news, Director Peter B. Henry purchased 557 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at $509,577.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $579,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,974,471.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter B. Henry purchased 557 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,280,750. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Stock Performance

NKE traded up $2.65 during trading on Monday, reaching $124.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,295,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,199,901. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.22 and a 52-week high of $146.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $120.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.55. The company has a market capitalization of $193.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.69.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $13.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on NKE. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on NIKE from $135.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on NIKE from $99.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Oppenheimer cut their price target on NIKE to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on NIKE from $128.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on NIKE from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.18.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

