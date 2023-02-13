Ycg LLC Sells 167 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Ycg LLC lowered its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 158,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. AON comprises 5.0% of Ycg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Ycg LLC owned about 0.08% of AON worth $42,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AON by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in AON by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in AON by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 994,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,508,000 after buying an additional 4,557 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in AON by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in AON by 104.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,571,000 after buying an additional 10,624 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AON shares. Citigroup raised their price target on AON from $339.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James downgraded AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on AON from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AON in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on AON in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.80.

AON Price Performance

AON stock traded up $1.90 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $319.72. 117,977 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 779,430. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $310.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $295.00. The stock has a market cap of $66.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.88. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $246.21 and a fifty-two week high of $341.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.37.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. AON had a return on equity of 1,065.31% and a net margin of 20.75%. AON’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.71 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Aon plc will post 14.58 earnings per share for the current year.

AON Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.48%.

AON Profile

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

