Yellow Cake plc (OTCMKTS:YLLXF) Short Interest Update

Yellow Cake plc (OTCMKTS:YLLXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 554,100 shares, a growth of 30.4% from the January 15th total of 424,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 31.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Yellow Cake from GBX 543 ($6.53) to GBX 552 ($6.64) in a report on Thursday.

Yellow Cake Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:YLLXF opened at $5.35 on Monday. Yellow Cake has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $6.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.73.

About Yellow Cake

Yellow Cake plc, a specialist company, operates in the uranium sector. It is involved in the purchase and holding of uranium oxide concentrates; and exploitation of other uranium-related opportunities. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.

