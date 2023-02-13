Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) PT Raised to $170.00

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from $168.00 to $170.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on YUM. StockNews.com lowered shares of Yum! Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Argus raised shares of Yum! Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $145.38.

Yum! Brands Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of YUM stock opened at $131.31 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.93. The firm has a market cap of $36.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.98. Yum! Brands has a 12 month low of $103.96 and a 12 month high of $133.59.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.37% and a negative return on equity of 15.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Yum! Brands will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 21st. This is a positive change from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 4,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total value of $547,366.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,715 shares in the company, valued at $4,076,011.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yum! Brands

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 7.9% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.1% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 11,955 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 10.8% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 8,695 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 7.5% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 388,049 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,047,000 after acquiring an additional 26,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 4.3% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,887 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

