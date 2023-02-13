Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Shares Gap Up to $37.85

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $37.85, but opened at $38.97. Zai Lab shares last traded at $40.03, with a volume of 30,810 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $96.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Zai Lab from $199.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on Zai Lab to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

Get Zai Lab alerts:

Zai Lab Stock Up 6.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.78.

Insider Transactions at Zai Lab

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zai Lab

In other news, insider Harald Reinhart sold 1,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $74,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $994,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zai Lab in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Zai Lab in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Zai Lab in the first quarter valued at $210,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Zai Lab by 7.3% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zai Lab in the third quarter valued at $200,000. 59.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zai Lab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the developing and commercializing therapies that address medical conditions with unmet needs in oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience. Its products include Zejula, Optune, Qinlock, and Nuzyra. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zai Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zai Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.