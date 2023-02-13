Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Rating Increased to Outperform at Evercore ISI

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $61.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $34.00. Evercore ISI’s target price indicates a potential upside of 44.48% from the company’s current price.

ZG has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Zillow Group from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Bank of America upgraded Zillow Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $22.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.81.

NASDAQ:ZG opened at $42.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 12.09 and a quick ratio of 12.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.17. The company has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of -36.40 and a beta of 1.65. Zillow Group has a 1-year low of $26.21 and a 1-year high of $65.16.

In related news, insider Susan Daimler sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total transaction of $157,456.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,589 shares in the company, valued at $1,172,878.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Zillow Group news, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 5,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total transaction of $206,666.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 68,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,536,275.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Susan Daimler sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total value of $157,456.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,172,878.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 61,824 shares of company stock worth $2,241,083 in the last three months. 18.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZG. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 179.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the third quarter worth about $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 69.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 20.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

