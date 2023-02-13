Zimtu Capital (CVE:ZC) Stock Price Up 10%

Zimtu Capital Corp. (CVE:ZC – Get Rating)’s share price rose 10% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 50,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 89,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Zimtu Capital Trading Up 10.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$2.88 million and a P/E ratio of 1.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.08 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 26.23, a current ratio of 27.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

About Zimtu Capital

Zimtu Capital Corp. is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed stage, early stage, acquisition, pre-IPO investments in private micro and small-cap resource companies. The firm invests in potash mineral properties, technology and emerging cannabis sectors. It prefers to invest in Western Canada.

