104,904 Shares in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Purchased by Fusion Capital LLC

Fusion Capital LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 104,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,306,000. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF makes up 2.8% of Fusion Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Fusion Capital LLC owned approximately 0.16% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FV. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 13.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,446,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,923,000 after buying an additional 167,161 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 278,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,415,000 after buying an additional 22,185 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 73.1% during the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 21,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 9,183 shares during the period. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company boosted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 23.3% during the third quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:FV traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $48.31. 77,551 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,519. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.32. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 1 year low of $39.45 and a 1 year high of $50.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.233 per share. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

