11,226 Shares in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) Acquired by QCM Cayman Ltd.

QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,226 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FCEL. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in FuelCell Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in FuelCell Energy in the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FuelCell Energy in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FuelCell Energy stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.37. The company had a trading volume of 4,799,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,903,475. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.47 and a 52-week high of $7.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a current ratio of 6.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.26 and a 200 day moving average of $3.54.

FuelCell Energy ( NASDAQ:FCEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $39.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.41 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 17.70% and a negative net margin of 109.38%. On average, research analysts forecast that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FCEL shares. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of FuelCell Energy from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on FuelCell Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on FuelCell Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.85 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, FuelCell Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.46.

FuelCell Energy, Inc engages in the development, design, production, construction and servicing of high temperature fuel cells for clean electric power generation. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

