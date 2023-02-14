17,425 Shares in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) Purchased by Greenwood Capital Associates LLC

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new position in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC owned approximately 0.06% of The Hackett Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in The Hackett Group in the second quarter worth about $77,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in The Hackett Group by 22.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in The Hackett Group by 140.0% in the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in The Hackett Group in the second quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in The Hackett Group by 16.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of The Hackett Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 24th.

The Hackett Group Trading Up 0.7 %

About The Hackett Group

NASDAQ HCKT opened at $22.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $699.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.31 and a 200-day moving average of $21.02. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.92 and a 1-year high of $24.78.

The Hackett Group, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology consulting services. The firm’s services include benchmarking, executive advisory, business transformation, enterprise performance management, training and advisory to global business services. It also produces digital transformation including robotic process automation and enterprise cloud application implementation.

