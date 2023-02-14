51,423 Shares in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Purchased by Capstone Investment Advisors LLC

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 51,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,275,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 321,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,231,000 after purchasing an additional 88,008 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 37,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 709.2% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 183,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,133,000 after purchasing an additional 161,120 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,356,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,495,000 after purchasing an additional 163,416 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,487,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GLPI shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Truist Financial upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.60.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Price Performance

Gaming and Leisure Properties Announces Dividend

Gaming and Leisure Properties stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.78. 65,835 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 985,349. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.37. The company has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.01. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.97 and a 12-month high of $54.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.705 per share. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 115.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, COO Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 215,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,662,974. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 1,961 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total value of $102,501.47. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,793,697.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 215,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,662,974. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,961 shares of company stock valued at $420,501. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

See Also

