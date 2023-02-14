695,155 Shares in Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW) Bought by Nantahala Capital Management LLC

Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 695,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,808,000. Light & Wonder accounts for about 1.9% of Nantahala Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LNW. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Light & Wonder in the 3rd quarter worth about $331,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Light & Wonder during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,209,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Light & Wonder in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,792,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Light & Wonder during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,830,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Light & Wonder in the third quarter worth approximately $289,000. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LNW shares. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Light & Wonder in a report on Friday, November 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Light & Wonder from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Light & Wonder from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Light & Wonder to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Light & Wonder from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.

Shares of LNW traded up $0.54 on Tuesday, reaching $65.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,422. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.80. Light & Wonder, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.10 and a 12-month high of $68.84.

Light & Wonder, Inc engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

