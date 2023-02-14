9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) Short Interest Up 17.3% in January

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 512,200 shares, a growth of 17.3% from the January 15th total of 436,700 shares. Approximately 7.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 117,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.

9 Meters Biopharma Trading Down 0.9 %

NMTR stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.14. The stock had a trading volume of 29,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,221. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $27.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.14. 9 Meters Biopharma has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $14.40.

Get 9 Meters Biopharma alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NMTR. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in 9 Meters Biopharma during the first quarter worth approximately $1,347,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,829,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after buying an additional 91,800 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 290,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in 9 Meters Biopharma by 17,757.9% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,072,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061,164 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About 9 Meters Biopharma

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NMTR. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on 9 Meters Biopharma from $57.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on 9 Meters Biopharma in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.33.

(Get Rating)

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on rare and unmet needs in gastroenterology. Its pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS), celiac disease, and three early-stage candidates for undisclosed rare diseases and/or unmet needs. The company is founded by Jay P.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 9 Meters Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 9 Meters Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.