A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) Shares Sold by MYDA Advisors LLC

MYDA Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) by 54.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the period. MYDA Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of A-Mark Precious Metals worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMRK. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 836.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at A-Mark Precious Metals

In other news, President Thor Gjerdrum sold 4,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $163,280.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 31,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 4,133 shares of company stock valued at $165,255 in the last quarter. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A-Mark Precious Metals Stock Performance

A-Mark Precious Metals Cuts Dividend

AMRK traded up $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,189. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.71 and a 52-week high of $44.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.49. The company has a market capitalization of $701.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80 and a beta of -0.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 16th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. A-Mark Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMRK has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on A-Mark Precious Metals in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities dropped their price target on A-Mark Precious Metals from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered A-Mark Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

About A-Mark Precious Metals

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc engages in the trading of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services, Secured Lending, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services segment offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grain, ingots, and coins.

