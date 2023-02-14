abrdn Asia Focus plc (LON:AAS) Declares GBX 1.60 Dividend

abrdn Asia Focus plc (LON:AAS – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
AAS stock traded down GBX 1.02 ($0.01) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 262.98 ($3.19). The stock had a trading volume of 52,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,474. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 260.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 254.48. abrdn Asia Focus has a fifty-two week low of GBX 224 ($2.72) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 289 ($3.51). The stock has a market capitalization of £412.77 million and a PE ratio of 609.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.18, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.67.
