abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCOGet Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th.

Shares of FCO opened at $5.71 on Tuesday. abrdn Global Income Fund has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $7.36.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of abrdn Global Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in abrdn Global Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in abrdn Global Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in abrdn Global Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of abrdn Global Income Fund by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 76,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. 6.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abrdn Global Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

