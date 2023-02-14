Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.17-$1.26 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.22. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Acadia Realty Trust from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com cut Acadia Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Acadia Realty Trust from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup cut Acadia Realty Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut Acadia Realty Trust from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.17.

Acadia Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AKR traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.99. 232,703 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 502,737. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.47, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.45. Acadia Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $12.28 and a 1-year high of $22.63.

Acadia Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acadia Realty Trust

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -180.00%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,344,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $193,650,000 after purchasing an additional 349,259 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,886,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,299,000 after purchasing an additional 43,995 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,818,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,501,000 after purchasing an additional 172,310 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,200,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,702,000 after purchasing an additional 123,389 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,789,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,452,000 after purchasing an additional 318,158 shares during the period.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in delivering operating platforms and investment strategy. It operates through the following business segments: Core Portfolio, Funds, and Structured Financing. The Core Portfolio segment consists of retail properties. The Funds segment handles retail real estate.

