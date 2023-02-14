Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.17-$1.26 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.22. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Acadia Realty Trust from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com cut Acadia Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Acadia Realty Trust from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup cut Acadia Realty Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut Acadia Realty Trust from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.17.
Acadia Realty Trust Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE AKR traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.99. 232,703 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 502,737. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.47, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.45. Acadia Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $12.28 and a 1-year high of $22.63.
Acadia Realty Trust Announces Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acadia Realty Trust
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,344,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $193,650,000 after purchasing an additional 349,259 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,886,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,299,000 after purchasing an additional 43,995 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,818,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,501,000 after purchasing an additional 172,310 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,200,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,702,000 after purchasing an additional 123,389 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,789,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,452,000 after purchasing an additional 318,158 shares during the period.
Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile
Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in delivering operating platforms and investment strategy. It operates through the following business segments: Core Portfolio, Funds, and Structured Financing. The Core Portfolio segment consists of retail properties. The Funds segment handles retail real estate.
Read More
