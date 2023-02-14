ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Cut to “Neutral” at BWS Financial

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at BWS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ACCO. StockNews.com cut ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barrington Research decreased their target price on ACCO Brands from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th.

ACCO Brands Trading Down 6.3 %

Shares of ACCO traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.94. 247,744 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,328. The firm has a market capitalization of $559.90 million, a P/E ratio of 30.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.96. ACCO Brands has a fifty-two week low of $4.27 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.93 and a 200-day moving average of $5.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in ACCO Brands by 1,042.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ACCO Brands during the third quarter worth $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ACCO Brands in the first quarter worth $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 116.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,197 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 396.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S.

