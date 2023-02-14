ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Cut to “Neutral” at BWS Financial

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at BWS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ACCO. StockNews.com cut ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barrington Research decreased their target price on ACCO Brands from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th.
Shares of ACCO traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.94. 247,744 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,328. The firm has a market capitalization of $559.90 million, a P/E ratio of 30.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.96. ACCO Brands has a fifty-two week low of $4.27 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.93 and a 200-day moving average of $5.71.
ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S.
