Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) Shares Sold by Heartland Advisors Inc.

Heartland Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,496,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 889,000 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned 2.66% of Accuray worth $5,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Accuray during the 3rd quarter worth about $728,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Accuray by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,727,335 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,673,000 after buying an additional 79,300 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in Accuray by 140.0% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 747,570 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,555,000 after buying an additional 436,120 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in Accuray by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,139,340 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,370,000 after buying an additional 331,905 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Accuray by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 543,832 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 251,816 shares during the period. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ARAY opened at $3.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The company has a market cap of $303.67 million, a PE ratio of -24.46 and a beta of 1.54. Accuray Incorporated has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $3.90.

Accuray ( NASDAQ:ARAY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $114.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.28 million. Accuray had a negative return on equity of 23.23% and a negative net margin of 2.83%. On average, analysts predict that Accuray Incorporated will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Accuray, Inc is a radiation oncology company. It engages in the development, manufacture and sale of treatment solutions that includes CyberKnife and Tomo Therapy systems, designed to deliver radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiation therapy, intensity modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, and adaptive radiation therapy.

