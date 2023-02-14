Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Barclays

Equities research analysts at Barclays started coverage on shares of Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Adient from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Adient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Adient from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Adient from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Adient from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.89.

Adient Price Performance

ADNT stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.90. 785,742 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,049,691. Adient has a 52 week low of $27.15 and a 52 week high of $50.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.26 and a beta of 2.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

Adient ( NYSE:ADNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). Adient had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. Adient’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Adient will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Douglas G. Delgrosso sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $2,016,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 617,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,914,139.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Douglas G. Delgrosso sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $2,016,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 617,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,914,139.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter Carlin sold 2,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $79,002.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,830.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,652 shares of company stock valued at $2,277,197 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Adient during the 4th quarter valued at about $315,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Adient during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,196,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Adient during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,299,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Adient during the 4th quarter valued at about $833,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Adient by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 823,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,552,000 after purchasing an additional 11,563 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Plymouth, MI.

