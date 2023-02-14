Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Price Target Lowered to C$88.00 at National Bank Financial

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$89.00 to C$88.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.78.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

AEM traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $51.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,675,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,613,024. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1 year low of $36.69 and a 1 year high of $67.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.49. The stock has a market cap of $23.33 billion, a PE ratio of 34.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Institutional Trading of Agnico Eagle Mines

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AEM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 86.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 540,450 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $33,097,000 after purchasing an additional 250,445 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 108.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,420 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,795 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $678,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 364,215 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $22,304,000 after purchasing an additional 111,208 shares in the last quarter. 58.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.