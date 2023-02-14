AirTrip Corp. (OTCMKTS:EOVBF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

AirTrip Corp. (OTCMKTS:EOVBF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,100 shares, an increase of 70.4% from the January 15th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AirTrip in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,400.00 price objective on the stock.

Get AirTrip alerts:

AirTrip Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:EOVBF opened at C$13.00 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$13.00. AirTrip has a fifty-two week low of C$13.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.00.

About AirTrip

AirTrip Corp. engages in the online travel agency business in Japan. The company operates AirTrip, a travel platform. It also engages in IT offshore development, inbound travel agency/ Wi-Fi rental, media, and investment businesses. The company was formerly known as Evolable Asia Corp. and changed its name to AirTrip Corp.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AirTrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirTrip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.