Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,400,000 shares, a decline of 16.1% from the January 15th total of 8,820,000 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days.

Akamai Technologies Price Performance

AKAM stock opened at $87.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.39. Akamai Technologies has a 12-month low of $76.28 and a 12-month high of $123.25. The firm has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Akamai Technologies

In other news, COO Adam Karon sold 10,500 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $945,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,925,010. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Adam Karon sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $945,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,925,010. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO F Thomson Leighton acquired 290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $86.26 per share, with a total value of $25,015.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,263.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 5,472 shares of company stock valued at $475,806 and sold 17,363 shares valued at $1,558,367. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AKAM. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 4.9% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 0.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,127 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 4.4% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,913 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,421 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 397 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on AKAM. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $164.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Akamai Technologies to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.50.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

