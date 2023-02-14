Alchemy Pay (ACH) Price Hits $0.0157 on Top Exchanges

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. One Alchemy Pay token can currently be bought for about $0.0157 or 0.00000071 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Alchemy Pay has a total market capitalization of $79.83 million and approximately $17.20 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Alchemy Pay has traded 16.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Alchemy Pay

Alchemy Pay launched on September 4th, 2019. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,082,155,932 tokens. Alchemy Pay’s official website is alchemypay.org. Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @alchemypay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Alchemy Pay is https://reddit.com/r/alchemypay/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Alchemy Pay is alchemypay.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Alchemy Pay

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions.”

