ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Shares Sold by Magellan Asset Management Ltd

Magellan Asset Management Ltd reduced its holdings in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of ALLETE worth $2,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALE. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ALLETE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in ALLETE by 41.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in ALLETE by 73.8% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ALE opened at $60.52 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.41. ALLETE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.77 and a 52-week high of $68.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.678 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. This is a positive change from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. ALLETE’s payout ratio is currently 70.65%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. TheStreet raised ALLETE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of ALLETE from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Guggenheim cut shares of ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.80.

ALLETE Company Profile

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities, Minnesota Power, SWL&P, and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that own and maintain electric transmission assets.

