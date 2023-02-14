Ally Financial Inc. Buys 21,000 Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Ally Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the quarter. Ally Financial Inc.’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $2,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Baxter International by 30.1% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 10,964 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Baxter International by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 281,374 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $21,818,000 after buying an additional 15,925 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Baxter International by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Baxter International in the first quarter valued at about $340,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Baxter International by 6.2% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BAX shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $58.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Raymond James cut shares of Baxter International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $70.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Baxter International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Baxter International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baxter International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.53.

Shares of NYSE:BAX traded down $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.01. 1,639,972 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,878,816. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Baxter International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.58 and a fifty-two week high of $86.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.40. The firm has a market cap of $20.17 billion, a PE ratio of -8.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.54.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.06). Baxter International had a negative net margin of 16.10% and a positive return on equity of 24.03%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Baxter International Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jeanne K. Mason sold 59,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total transaction of $2,658,621.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 126,231 shares in the company, valued at $5,642,525.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International, Inc engages in the provision of a portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies, premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software, and services.

